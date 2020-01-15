Arts & Entertainment

Ken Jennings: Throwback to end of 'Jeopardy!' champion's 74-game winning streak in 2004

It's official: Ken Jennings is the greatest "Jeopardy!" player of all time. Yet now is a good reminder that there was once a time when a metaphorical David brought down this game show Goliath.

In 2004, Jennings ended his record 74-game winning streak when faced with a clue that finally tripped up: "Most of this firm's 70,000 seasonal white-collar employees work only 4 months a year."

Jennings answered with "What is FedEx?" but the correct answer was H&R Block.

RELATED: 1990 video shows Alex Trebek explain what it's like behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'
Nancy Zerg, a real estate agent from California, was the contestant who dethroned Jennings and said she refused to be intimidated.

"I'd watch the show and say, 'I think I can take him. I think I can take him.' I was kind of like the Little Engine That Could," she said after her win.

In the end, Jennings took home over $2.5 million.

"When the streak finally ended, there was sort of conflicting emotions," Jennings said in a 2004 interview. "On the one hand, I was relieved to finally know how the story came out, and on the other hand, I was a little bit sad 'cause it's fun to play 'Jeopardy!'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthrowback thursdayalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified
Trump speaks at Milwaukee rally same night as Democratic debate
Ex-girlfriend of suspect killed in Gary shootout says he should have been jailed
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Show More
Willowbrook HS students want to combat vaping with STEM
Winter Weather Advisory issued for possible freezing drizzle
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Hazel Crest honors soldier killed in Kenya
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
More TOP STORIES News