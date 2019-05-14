Arts & Entertainment

TILT to give prize to 1 millionth rider

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's thrill ride "TILT" will most likely see it one millionth tilter Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's thrill ride "TILT" will most likely see it one millionth tilter Tuesday.

The TILT is the attraction at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck on the 94th floor of 875 North Michigan Ave.

TILT is giving away a grand prize to the millionth tilter. The winner will get a lifetime pass to the deck, a Chicago helicopter experience, a $500 gift card to Spiaggia, a bouquet of cookies from Cookies By Design! and an overnight stay at the Omni hotel.

If you buy a general admission ticket to 360 Chicago Tuesday, you can ride the Tilt for free and have a chance at that grand prize.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentstreetervillechicagofree stuff
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected driver in St. Charles hit-and-run that injured girl, 7, in bond court Tuesday
CBD caused drug test failure, woman says
Gov. Pritzker to unveil legislation to strengthen Scott's Law
Top woman in El Chapo's cartel changing plea in Chicago
Maserati driver accused of beating bystander after South Loop crash
4 dead, 2 missing after midair floatplane collision
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm but cooler by the lake Tuesday
Show More
Mayor of Sandwich resigns after being charged in prostitution sting
Girl, 16, missing from NW Side
Fallen CPD officers remembered at candlelight vigil on National Mall
Boy, 15, charged in Kenosha shooting that killed girl, 16, and injured her mother
Family asks Kim Foxx to review murder conviction based on legally blind witness's testimony
More TOP STORIES News