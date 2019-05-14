TILT to give prize to 1 millionth rider

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's thrill ride "TILT" will most likely see it one millionth tilter Tuesday.The TILT is the attraction at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck on the 94th floor of 875 North Michigan Ave.TILT is giving away a grand prize to the millionth tilter. The winner will get a lifetime pass to the deck, a Chicago helicopter experience, a $500 gift card to Spiaggia, a bouquet of cookies from Cookies By Design! and an overnight stay at the Omni hotel.If you buy a general admission ticket to 360 Chicago Tuesday, you can ride the Tilt for free and have a chance at that grand prize.