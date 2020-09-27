Tips on 'homegating' during Chicago Bears game against Falcons

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Matt Nagy and the Bears try to extend their winning streak Sunday against the Falcons, you should try a new tailgating experience -- "homegating."
If you are watching the game from home, there are some ways to bring the tailgating experience to your own backyard.
"The Gift and Gadget Guy" joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to show off the rising trend of "homegating."
RELATED: Chicago Bears beat Giants in home opener at Soldier Field; no fans allowed at stadium
He suggests getting masks in your team's colors through EW Masks and had food storage recommendations from Mr. Bar-B-Q.
He also displayed "MustKetch," a new condiment that combines ketchup and mustard, a cocktail maker and TV.
Visit thegiftandgadgetguy.com for more information.
