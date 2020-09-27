Tips on 'homegating' during Chicago Bears game against Falcons

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Matt Nagy and the Bears try to extend their winning streak Sunday against the Falcons, you should try a new tailgating experience -- "homegating."If you are watching the game from home, there are some ways to bring the tailgating experience to your own backyard."The Gift and Gadget Guy" joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to show off the rising trend of "homegating."He suggests getting masks in your team's colors through EW Masks and had food storage recommendations from Mr. Bar-B-Q.He also displayed "MustKetch," a new condiment that combines ketchup and mustard, a cocktail maker and TV.Visitfor more information.