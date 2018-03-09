Tomi Adeyemi talks about 'Children of Blood and Bone'

At just 24-years-old, young adult author Tomi Adeyemi made headlines when she landed a book and movie deal before her debut novel was even published! She stopped by to talk about "Children of Blood and Bone."
"Children of Blood and Bone" is the first installment in a YA West African Fantasy about a girl who must fight against the monarchy to bring magic back to her people. Zélie Adebola remembers when the soil of Orsha hummed with magic. Burners ignited flames, Tiders beckoned waves, and Zélie's Reaper mother summoned forth souls. But everything changed the night magic disappeared. Under the orders of a ruthless king, maji were killed, leaving Zélie without a mother and her people without hope. Now Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good.
More on Tomi: http://www.tomiadeyemi.com
