tony bennett

Legendary singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.

The singer's wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he endures "increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness."

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett's chart-topping career spans seven decades. "He's not the old Tony anymore," his wife, Susan, told the magazine. "But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Bennett, 94, gained his first pop success in the early 1950s and enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on "MTV Unplugged." He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscohealthtony bennettalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TONY BENNETT
Justin Anderson fractures finger
Tony Bennett gets 7-year deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
CPS students stay remote Monday; still no deal
23 shot, 4 killed in weekend gun violence
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
2 killed in Inverness house fire
VIDEO: Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
Show More
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian zoo - video
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Chicago Weather: Quiet with some sun Monday
More TOP STORIES News