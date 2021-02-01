tony bennett

Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.

The singer's wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he endures "increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness."

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett's chart-topping career spans seven decades. "He's not the old Tony anymore," his wife, Susan, told the magazine. "But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Bennett, 94, gained his first pop success in the early 1950s and enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on "MTV Unplugged." He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscohealthtony bennettalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TONY BENNETT
Justin Anderson fractures finger
Tony Bennett gets 7-year deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS students to remain virtual 2 more days; no deal yet
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
New mobile museum will teach tolerance across Illinois
Pizza delivery driver walks off with customers' puppy
Will, Kankakee counties enter Phase 4
Ada S. McKinley one of Black Chicago's unsung heroes, scholars say
Show More
Kinzinger: If focus on country over Trump splits GOP, that's fine
9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
Man, 90, dies in Sauganash house fire
2 charged in South Shore carjacking
More TOP STORIES News