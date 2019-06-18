Arts & Entertainment

Tony Hale talks about voicing Forky in 'Toy Story 4'

"Toy Story 4" hits theaters Thursday with a new plaything in the mix, but one is not quite a toy.

ABC7's Janet Davies sat down with Actor Tony Haley, who brings the new plaything to life.

'Forky,' is a utensil, who doesn't really want to be a toy, just garbage, and has no clue what happens around him.

"Bo, Bo Bo Bo Bo. That's what I love, even when he says when somebody says Bo Peep, Forky's like what's a Bo? He sees everything new, and that's what fun is; he's a completely blank slate," Hale said.

Forky, with the help of Woody, finally realizes what it means to be someone's toy.

Hale said he knows that's already happening in the retail world.

"I've seen kids walking around with Forky dolls. You mention disconnected, it kind of - hasn't connected in my mind I'm a part of that," Hale said.

"Chicago, that's where I am from - you shot a movie there," Davies said.

"I shot 'Stranger than fiction years ago there and I haven't been much. I'm around the comedy world so much- I mainly do comedy and everybody's from Chicago and they just love Chicago, so I need to get back there," Hale said.

But first, Hale's getting his cutlery vocal chops on the big screen in "Toy Story 4."

"These characters have been around for 25 years, so to be a character introduced in this franchise is just a gift," Hale said.

"And you're the trashy one," Davies said.

"And I'm the trashy one; I'm supposed to be in the trash. I have kind of the same importer theory that Forky does, where it's just like, I don't know - why am I here, I'm with legends. This is a legendary franchise did they make a mistake," Hale said.

Disney produced the film and is also the parent company of ABC 7.
