Top 3 holiday and outdoor events this week in Chicago

From a Booze Cruise to Lincoln Park ZooLights, there's plenty to do when it comes to outdoor activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Eve of the Eve Booze Cruise with Buffet
Start your New Year's celebrations this Sunday on "Eve of the Eve" Booze Cruise. Enjoy a moonlight buffet, take in views of the Chicago skyline and dance to tunes from live DJs all night.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 11:30 p.m.
Where: Yacht Party Chicago at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
Price: $25
50 Percent Off Unlimited Access to Light Maze, Train and Carousel at Lincoln Park Zoo
Gather family or friends and check out Lincoln Park Zoo's holiday and seasonal attractions. Half-off ticket includes unlimited access for one person to the Light Maze show, Lionel Train and At&T Endangered Species Carousel. Four tickets to other attractions are also included with this deal. The Zoo features 2.5 million lights, 200 animal species and an on-site cafeteria.
When: Wed., Dec. 26 and Thurs., Dec. 27
Where: 2200 N. Cannon Drive, Lincoln Park
Price: $15 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 78 Percent Off Admissions to The NYE Cocktail Cruises
Get ready to party in luxury aboard the Anita Dee II on a weekend cocktail cruises. You'll enjoy observation deck views, access to two full bars with drink specials and dancing to live DJs who know how to work the crowd. One ticket includes a champagne toast (you must be 21 and over with valid ID to purchase drinks).
Searching for a family-friendly option? Hop aboard Anita Dee II on Monday afternoon for an all ages cruise.
When: Saturday, Dec, 29 at 8:30 p.m - 11:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m - 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m -2 a.m. and Monday, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (all ages cruise)
Where: 200 N. Breakwater Access, The Loop
Price: $19 (54 percent discount off regular price)