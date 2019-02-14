Top 3 travel and outdoor events and deals in Chicago this week

From Valentine's Day Cruise to Big Bus Tours, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
---
Up to 47 Percent Off at Weird Chicago Tours
See the spooky side of Chicago on this discounted tour of the most haunted locations, from the Chicago River to the Congress Plaza Hotel. This three-hour tour promises plenty of stories about "ghosts, gangsters, mystery and mayhem of the Windy City," according to the company's website.
Where: 600 N. Clark St., Near North Side
Price: $45-$85
Up to 21 Percent Off from Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co.
Even in winter, this hop-on, hop-off bus tour allows you to see Chicago's downtown sights at your leisure. Get off whenever you like to take pictures, take in some of the local hot spots or grab a bite to eat. This tour includes one, two and three-day passes.
Where: John Hancock Center, 875 N. Michigan Ave., Downtown
Price: $30-$38.99
Up to 15 Percent Off Bus Tour from Big Bus Tours
Last but not least, hop on and off a double-decker bus to explore Instagram-worthy hot spots and landmarks, like the Adler Planetarium, Field Museum, The Magnificent Mile and more. Enjoy this deal offering up to 15 percent off the regular rate. Also, download the Big Bus Tour app to make the most of your experience.
Where: 98 E. Upper Wacker Drive, The Loop
Price: $26-$39
