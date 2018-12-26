ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top 4 theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a holiday mystery to an Off-Broadway Musical.

---

Ken Ludwig's Twas the Night Before Christmas





Santa's "Naughty or Nice" list is missing and Emily and best friend Amos the Mouse come to the rescue in this holiday mystery. You can still catch Ken Ludwig's modern take on Twas the Night Before Christmas this Thursday at the Broadway Playhouse. This show-recommended for all ages--delivers plenty of slapstick, yuletide swashbuckling and heroes with heart.

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m.
Where: Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.
Price: $20 (Regular Seating - Rows G - N)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Familiar





Limited tickets are still available for Familiar, a family comedy from Danai Gurira (known for her work with Marvel films). Centering on a Zimbabwean-American family on a wintry night before the eldest daughter's wedding, the story takes a surprising turn when a visitor from Zimbabwe turns up.
When: Thursday, Dec. 27-Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Steppenwolf Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.
Price: $39
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Barney the Elf





Taking the Broadway stage a the Pride Arts Center, this version of Santa's Elf features a North Pole ruled by Santa's bigoted son. Barney is sent packing because he is different and lands in one of Chicago's drag bars, where his adventures are just beginning.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27-Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pride Arts Center: Broadway Stage, 4139 N. Broadway
Price: $12 - $15 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Book of Merman





If you're a fan of The Book of Mormon, Ethel Merman or Broadway musicals, go see this show.

Now playing at Stage 773 in Lakeview, The Book of Merman opens with two missionaries who end up at the door of Ethel Merman, a Broadway performer known for her powerful voice.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $22.50 (Discounted Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
