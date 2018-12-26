Top 4 theater events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Ken Ludwig's Twas the Night Before Christmas

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a holiday mystery to an Off-Broadway Musical.---Santa's "Naughty or Nice" list is missing and Emily and best friend Amos the Mouse come to the rescue in this holiday mystery. You can still catch Ken Ludwig's modern take onthis Thursday at the Broadway Playhouse. This show-recommended for all ages--delivers plenty of slapstick, yuletide swashbuckling and heroes with heart.Friday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m.Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.$20 (Regular Seating - Rows G - N)Limited tickets are still available for, a family comedy from Danai Gurira (known for her work with Marvel films). Centering on a Zimbabwean-American family on a wintry night before the eldest daughter's wedding, the story takes a surprising turn when a visitor from Zimbabwe turns up.Thursday, Dec. 27-Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.Steppenwolf Downstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St.$39Taking the Broadway stage a the Pride Arts Center, this version of Santa's Elf features a North Pole ruled by Santa's bigoted son. Barney is sent packing because he is different and lands in one of Chicago's drag bars, where his adventures are just beginning.Thursday, Dec. 27-Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.Pride Arts Center: Broadway Stage, 4139 N. Broadway$12 - $15 (Discounted Tickets)If you're a fan of, Ethel Merman or Broadway musicals, go see this show.Now playing at Stage 773 in Lakeview,opens with two missionaries who end up at the door of Ethel Merman, a Broadway performer known for her powerful voice.Thursday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.$22.50 (Discounted Tickets)