Top budget travel picks: Explore the best of Tbilisi with cheap flights from Chicago

The city lies on the banks of the Kura River, at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Tbilisi is full of historic architecture, museums, theaters and universities, along with a growing nightlife and a delectable food scene.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Chicago and Tbilisi in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and beloved local attractions.
Cheapest Tbilisi flights
The cheapest flights between Chicago and Tbilisi are if you leave on March 1 and return from Georgia on March 9. Lufthansa currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $577.
There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Chicago on Feb. 1 and return from Tbilisi on Feb. 15, Lufthansa can get you there and back for $578 roundtrip.
Top Tbilisi hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are two of Tbilisi's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel (Rose Revolution Square 1)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $239.
Set in the heart of Tbilisi, it is close to the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre and Kashveti Church.
The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel (Rustaveli Avenue 13)
Another popular option is The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $250/night.
Area attractions include Kashveti Church and Freedom Square.
Featured Tbilisi food and drink
Don't miss Tbilisi's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a couple of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Machakhela (23 Tumaniani St.)
One of Tbilisi's most popular restaurants is Machakhela, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 19 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is was our first attempt with Georgian food, and it was exquisite," wrote visitor Mitchell.
Coffeesta (Rustaveli Avenue)
Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Coffeesta, with 4.4 stars from five reviews.
"The coffee here is great, but what I really love is the location right on Rustaveli Avenue," wrote reviewer Robert. "Try to grab a seat outside if you can, and enjoy the amazing people watching!"
What to see and do in Tbilisi
Not sure what to do in Tbilisi, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
National Botanical Garden of Georgia (12 Bambis Rigi St.)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Tbilisi, according to Skyscanner, is the National Botanical Garden of Georgia.
"A small but pretty botanical garden in the heart of the old town," wrote visitor Maria. "You can access it either from the upper cable car station or from a street near the old mosque."
Clock Tower (13 Ioane Shavteli St.)
Then, there's the Clock Tower.
"This unique structure near the entrance of Tbilisi's old city sets the tone for the artsy and cute little world of the city's old town," wrote visitor Jenny. "It's more of a leaning tower and a steel beam seems to hold it in place."
Ananuri
Lastly, consider checking out Ananuri.
"Wonderfully preserved ancient fort," wrote visitor Maria. "There are many spots with a beautiful view. If you like to get the best photo, go either to the middle of the bridge or climb into the tower."