ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top charity events in Chicago this week

Photo: Agence Olloweb/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to make a difference this week?

From honoring the work of student writers to donating supplies to the homeless community, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

826CHI's Compendium VI Community Release Party





Celebrate the literary work of local students over the past two years. This Thursday evening, the Chicago Teachers Union will showcase poems, essays, memoirs and short stories on subjects like love, friendship and more -- all written by students. Also expect readings by the authors, refreshments and more.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Chicago Teachers Union, 1901 W. Carroll Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Latino Union's Winter Party / Fiesta de invierno de la Union Latina





Join the Latino Union of Chicago for a free, publicly accessible winter fiesta. The union will celebrate its fundraising success of 2018 over food and drinks.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Latino Union of Chicago, 4811 N. Central Park Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women's Friend-Raiser: Give A Little, Help A Lot





Last but certainly not least, dive into a storytelling session focused on personal accounts of homelessness. Attendees will hear the stories from those who have been homeless and learn how they can help. Donations of skin care products, shower supplies, dental care products, feminine products and more will be collected to support the efforts of Housing Opportunities for Women & Connections for Abused Women and their Children.

When: Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Homiey, 3455 W. North Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
3 fun and affordable comedy shows in Chicago this week
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Persistent woman causes drama on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots attempted robber in Fernwood, police say
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies after getting crowns
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
Man shot to death in Dolton
Woman, 84, knocked down by purse snatcher in Ukrainian Village, police say
Show More
Man arrested in deadly CA bowling alley shooting
Man charged in killing of dad camping with young daughters
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Explore the top 5 soul food spots in Chicago
Girl, 14, reported missing from Lakeview
More News