Top charity events in Chicago this week

Looking to make a difference this week?From honoring the work of student writers to donating supplies to the homeless community, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---Celebrate the literary work of local students over the past two years. This Thursday evening, the Chicago Teachers Union will showcase poems, essays, memoirs and short stories on subjects like love, friendship and more -- all written by students. Also expect readings by the authors, refreshments and more.Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.Chicago Teachers Union, 1901 W. Carroll Ave.FreeJoin the Latino Union of Chicago for a free, publicly accessible winter fiesta. The union will celebrate its fundraising success of 2018 over food and drinks.Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.Latino Union of Chicago, 4811 N. Central Park Ave.FreeLast but certainly not least, dive into a storytelling session focused on personal accounts of homelessness. Attendees will hear the stories from those who have been homeless and learn how they can help. Donations of skin care products, shower supplies, dental care products, feminine products and more will be collected to support the efforts of Housing Opportunities for Women & Connections for Abused Women and their Children.Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m.Homiey, 3455 W. North Ave.Free