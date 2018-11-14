ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top food and drink events in Chicago this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a Harry Potter mixology class to a sidewalk food tour, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Beer & A Shot Dinner Anker, featuring Rhine Hall Brewing and Pipeworks Distillery





There's still time to grab seats to Anker's Beer and A Shot Dinner tonight. The collaborative feast will feature local brews and fruit brandies by Pipeworks Brewing Co. and Rhine Hall Distillery.

When: Wednesday, November 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Anker, 1576 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: $73
Snape's Potions Class at Hubbard Inn





Tomorrow: Take a mixology class to learn how to make Harry Potter-themed cocktails. Guests will enjoy three drinks, hors d'oeuvres and specialty shots as they test their Harry Potter knowledge.

When: Thursday, November 15, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St.
Price: $40
The Happiest Hour at DrinkHaus Supper Club





Score half-priced drinks, discounted bites and bottle specials this Friday evening at DrinkHaus Supper Club. Specials run from 5 p.m. until 8:20 p.m., and The Untouchable DJs will keep music flowing until early morning.

When: Friday, November 16, 5 p.m.- Saturday, November 17, 1 a.m.
Where: DrinkHaus Supper Club, 820 W. Jackson Blvd.
Price: Free
