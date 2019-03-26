Top theater events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
"Not For Sale 2.0"
If you're interested in the intersection of family, community and politics, this production is for you. In "Not For Sale," Chicago playwright Guadalis Del Carmen weaves all three together. Set in Humboldt Park--a Puerto Rican enclave since the 1950s--conflicts arise between longtime residents and new neighbors over the details of the annual Puerto Rican Festival.
When: Thursday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Batey Urbano, 2620 W. Division
Price: $10-$12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Admissions"
Coming to Theater Wit this Thursday is a new comedy-drama from Joshua Harmon, who penned 2013's "Bad Jews." "Admissions" is a timely, sharp-witted play about white privilege, affirmative action and getting into Yale.
When: Thursday, March 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont
Price: $9
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"Requiem for a Heavyweight"
Don't miss the first Chicago production of "Requiem for a Heavyweight" this Thursday. Originally produced as a live TV drama in 1956, Rod Serling's story centers on a punch-drunk fighter, Harlan McClintock. This local production offers a fresh look at capitalism's relationship with the American Dream.
When: Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Artistic Home, 1376 W. Grand Ave.
Price: $17
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
"The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey"
Finally, check out the play that the Los Angeles Times declared "shines with humanity." Coming to Stage 773 this Friday, "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey," centers on a teen who is bullied by peers and suddenly disappears. A tough New Jersey detective, a disaffected teenage girl and a beauty salon owner are among the characters involved in unraveling the mystery of his disappearance.
When: Friday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave.
Price: $9.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets