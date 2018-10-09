ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host American Music Awards for second time

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Tracee Ellis Ross about hosting the "2018 American Music Awards."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Tracee Ellis Ross returns tonight to host the 2018 American Music Awards!

This is the Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy nominee's second time hosting.

"I had a ball and I thought it went really well," Ross said. "But when they ask you back, that means that they must've thought it went well too!"

Ross joked that she's been stretching all morning because she's opening the big show with a musical number. She says that she has been rehearsing all week.

"I'm not a dancer and I'm not a singer, I'm not a professional at any of those things, so it takes me a little time to get used to those things," Ross said.

She shocked and stunned with her fashion choices last year, and this year, Ross says there is a "story" she is "telling through clothes" this year. Viewers can expect to see eight or nine outfit changes.

You can of course expect to see some huge musical performances tonight by the industry's biggest stars including, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Ciara, Missy Elliot, and Khalid.

"You get the best medley concert ever of the biggest hits that are going on," Ross said.

Ross is incredibly busy as her hit comedy Black-ish, will return next week for its fifth season! She says they will pay tribute to Prince as part of their 100th episode.

"I want everybody to know that I think I look really hot as a guy and that sideburns and a moustache become me," Ross said.

The 2018 American Music Awards, the world's largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, tonight at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.

Season 5 of Black-ish premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 9/8c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardstracee ellis rossblack'ishABC
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Emotional night highlights 'Most Memorable Year' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour to kick off in 2019
Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman pushing car killed in Streamwood crash
Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Michael Tracker: Storm gains strength as it heads toward north Florida
Police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself in Oak Lawn
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms possible Tuesday
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Emotional night highlights 'Most Memorable Year' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
Show More
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
2-year-old killed in Hermosa is youngest gun violence victim so far this year
Runners on edge after recent attacks
More News