Travel watch: Chicago to Mexico City, and back again

By Hoodline
Looking for an adventure in one of the world's great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America's largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Chicago and Mexico City. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.

Flights




The cheapest flights between Chicago and Mexico City are if you leave on March 7 and return from Mexico on March 11. Interjet currently has tickets for $242, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Chicago on January 17 and return from Mexico City on January 22, Volaris can get you there and back for $245 roundtrip.

Hotels




To plan your accommodations, here are two of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try The St. Regis Mexico City, which has rooms for $255/night.

The Condesa DF (102 Colonia Condesa)

A pricer alternative is The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night.

This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, which is close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.

Restaurants




If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Mexico City's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.

Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
One popular dining destination is Panaderia Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 10 reviews.

"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote reviewer Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."

Casa de los Azulejos (Av Francisco I. Madero, 4)
Then, there's Casa de los Azulejos.

"As soon as you walk by you will recognize this place by the nice blue and white tiles from Puebla on the facade," wrote Gianfi."Inside there is a nice and cozy restaurant and market where you can sit and enjoy the nice rooms inside or just take a look around."

Attractions




Not sure what to do in Mexico City, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Avenida Juarez y Eje Lazaro Cardenas)
First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.

Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process.

"The place in itself is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu. "The lobby feels like you've stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit."

El Zocalo (Historic Center)
Then, there's El Zocalo.

El Zocalo in Mexico City is known as the third-largest square in the world and it is the main plaza in the middle of downtown. This site has strong historic significance to the local people. Zocalo has been used as a central gathering place since the rule of the Aztecs.
