Travel watch: Chicago to Seattle, and back again

Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Chicago and Seattle, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in Seattle to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.
Flight deals to Seattle
The cheapest flights between Chicago and Seattle are if you leave on May 11 and return from Washington on May 13. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $134, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had earlier in May. If you fly out of Chicago on May 2 and return from Seattle on May 4, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $155 roundtrip.
Top Seattle hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Seattle's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Kimpton Alexis Hotel (1007 First Ave.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The Kimpton Alexis Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $175/night.
Named as one of Travel + Leisure's Best 500 Hotels in the World, the Alexis Hotel displays original pieces throughout the richly decorated guestrooms and public spaces that showcase the diversity and culture distinctive to the Pacific Northwest. The hotel is just steps from the Pike Place Market, the Waterfront and Pioneer Square.
The Inn at El Gaucho (2505 First Ave.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Inn at El Gaucho. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $93/night.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Seattle has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)
One of Seattle's most popular restaurants is Beecher's Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Skyscanner.
In Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, visitors press their noses against the windows to witness a vat of creamy white milk transformed by the expert hands of the cheesemaker. They watch as curds materialize from the milk and then are knit together to create a fine artisanal cheese.
"I'm literally making a trip to Seattle solely to get Beecher's mac and cheese," wrote visitor Sophia. "The sandwiches are yummy, too."
Pike Place Chowder (1530 Post Alley)
Another popular dining destination is Pike Place Chowder, with 4.6 stars from 71 reviews.
"It's the best chowder I've had to date," wrote reviewer George.
Piroshky Piroshky (1908 Pike Place)
Finally, there's Piroshky Piroshky.
Piroshky Piroshky bakery was started in October 1992 by the Kotelnikov family. The word Piroshky originates from the Russian word "pir," which means feast.
What to see and do in Seattle
Not sure what to do in Seattle, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)
First up is The Space Needle.
The iconic landmark left by the 1962 World's Fair, the Space Needle comprises the most recognizable feature of one of the most famous skylines in the world. Climb to the top for 360 views of Seattle and get your souvenirs at the gift shop on the bottom floor. The rotating restaurant, Skyline, serves up dizzying dishes and a rare experience.
"You can't miss the Space Needle when in Seattle," wrote visitor Juno. "I actually love looking at it when I fly into Seattle. It is such an iconic landmark of the city. The area around it is also very charming to walk around."
The Waterfront Park (1401 Alaskan Way)
Then, there's The Waterfront Park, which offers spectacular views and summer concerts.
"It's a great place to go for an easy walk and get views of the mountains," wrote visitor Taylor. "You'll see the Olympics and Rainer, along with the islands out in the Puget Sound."
Chihuly Garden and Glass (305 Harrison St.)
Finally, consider checking out Chihuly Garden and Glass.
"It is a must visit for Seattle," wrote visitor Avinash. "It's an amazing display of art."
