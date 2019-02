Travel watch: Chicago to Vancouver, and back again

Cheapest Vancouver flights

International travel doesn't necessarily mean long, expensive flights, foreign languages and days of jetlag -- Canada is so close. If you're looking to explore America's northern neighbor, consider Vancouver.The bustling west coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada's densest, most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theater and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the region's bountiful seafood offerings.It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner , there are plenty of flights from Chicago to Vancouver in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.The cheapest flights between Chicago and Vancouver are if you leave on February 26 and return from Canada on February 28. WestJet currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $276.There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Chicago on March 1 and return from Vancouver on March 3, WestJet can get you there and back for $283 roundtrip.To plan your accommodations, here are some of Vancouver's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Westin Bayshore . The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.The Westin Bayshore is a luxury hotel on Vancouver's seawall, next to Stanley Park and a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk to the downtown core. The Vancouver Convention Centre and Canada Place are a 10-15 minute walk away along the seawall.There's also the 4.7-star rated The La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver . Rooms are currently set at $140/night.The Sutton Place is a luxury hotel located in the center of Vancouver's shopping district, and just a few blocks away from both the business district and the Vancouver Art Gallery.A third option is The St. Regis Hotel . The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $156/night.The St. Regis is a 65-room boutique hotel located across the street from the Skytrain, one block away from Pacific Centre Mall and a short walk from Robson Street, the Vancouver Art Gallery and Gastown.Don't miss Vancouver's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Cafe Medina , which has an average of five stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner."First off, do yourself a favor and throw your name on the wait list early," wrote visitor Julian. "The mood and setting of Medina is casual with a slight French touch. Our food was amazing!"If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Cactus Club Cafe "This hip and trendy bar sits right on the beach at English Bay," wrote reviewer Travis. "The staff are all young, beautiful and friendly. They have a big outdoor patio that is very popular, especially on a sunny day."Also worth considering is Les Faux Bourgeois , a French bistro. Reservations are recommended.To round out your trip, Vancouver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.First up is Stanley Park With over eight million visitors each year, Stanley Park is one of Vancouver's top destinations for locals and tourists alike. The beautiful park is home to art events, acclaimed restaurants and world-famous landmarks like Prospect Point and the Nine O'Clock Gun. Lining Stanley Park is the seawall, a stretch of pavement next to Vancouver's waterfront that is popular for jogging, walking and skating."Just a lovely and massive park," wrote visitor Stephen. "You can bike, swim or just walk around and explore the bounties that nature has to offer, all under a backdrop of the city."Then, there's Granville Island Public Market If Granville Island is the king of Vancouver destinations, then the Public Market is the jewel in the island's crown."The Granville Public Market is a massive place, and you can find everything from a bar to slip into to fresh seafood to a butcher shop to old albums to whatever artistic venture beckons you," wrote visitor Stephen.