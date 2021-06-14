'Tribeca At Home' brings New York's Tribeca Film Festival to your couch

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Tribeca Festival has been a cinematic powerhouse in New York for nearly 20 years.Now, Chicago movie fans can be a part of it with the films, the stars and web events streaming throughFilmmaker Jane Rosenthal and her producing partner, Robert DeNiro, started the Tribeca Festival after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. They wanted to help revive the spirit of New York through cinema, and there's a new challenge this year."Now once again, coming out of COVID - how are we going to experience gathering and coming together and nobody does it quite like movies and music and the arts," Rosenthal said.Last year, organizer took the Tribeca Festival online in order to be able to keep it going."We knew more people could start to watch our films and more people could experience Tribeca. We don't just put something online, it's also, there's introductions, there's talkbacks afterwards, and there's some special exclusives that only you can get online," Rosenthal said. "We have an exclusive interview only available with Tribeca At Home with Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro and they have a very interesting conversation about their process and working together.""I'm optimistic about the future of storytelling," Rosenthal added. "I love being in a theater and experiencing that communal experience with a group of people, but by the way, I love watching movies at home. It's the same way it is when you listen to music in your car and you listen to music in your kitchen while you're doing the dishes and then you go to a concert."