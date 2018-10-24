ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Is that you, Ross? British theft suspect bears striking resemblance to David Schwimmer's 'Friends' character

EMBED </>More Videos

Is that you, Ross? UK police are looking for a theft suspect who bears a striking resemblance to the "Friends" character.

BLACKPOOL, U.K. --
Is that you, Ross? British police are looking for a theft suspect who bears a striking resemblance to the "Friends" character.

Authorities in Blackpool, England posted a photo to Facebook, showing the culprit carrying cans of beer.

The man is wanted for a theft at a restaurant.

The picture garnered thousands of comments, referencing David Schwimmer. Some "Friends" fans even referenced a specific episode about a Ross look-alike named Russ.

One person commented, "That's clearly not Ross. They're as different as night and... later that night," in reference to a quote by Ross' sister Monica in the episode.

Police said they have ruled out Schwimmer as a suspect, saying they have confirmed actor was in America on the date of the crime.

On Wednesday, Schwimmer posted a spoof video to Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #itwasntme. The footage shows the actor walking through a grocery store aisle, carrying cans of beer.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionfacebooktwittercelebrityactorpoliceu.s. & worldengland
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Joffrey Ballet, Disney reimagine holiday classic 'The Nutcracker'
Genie Francis on her big return to 'General Hospital'
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
3 budget-friendly concerts to enjoy in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former North Shore Academy teacher charged with child pornography, criminal sexual assault
Powerball lottery jackpot at $620M; winning numbers drawing tonight
'Act of terror': Bombs sent to Barack Obama, Clintons, CNN, others
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields 1 SC lottery winner for $1.5B jackpot
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
K9 con pretends to be stray to get McDonald's
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Show More
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
2-ton Humvee falls into North Carolina neighborhood
Old Town School of Folk Music puts building up for sale
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
More News