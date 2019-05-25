'Unbridled' brings burlesque, contortion and aerial performers to Untitled Supper Club

River North's Untitled Supper Club offers a unique dining experience with a prohibition-era atmosphere.
The restaurant is also home of Unbridled, a vintage-inspired cabaret show.
The show features provocative burlesque dancers and other unique performances Every Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Jeez Loueez, the host of Unbridled joined ABC7 Chicago from Untitled Supper Club to discuss the show.
For more information, visit www.untitledsupperclub.com/ and www.untitledsupperclub.com/unbridled
Event Information:
Unbridled, presented by Michelle L'amour
When: Every Thursday, 9pm-2am
Where: Untitled Supper Club, 111 W. Kinzie St, Chicago
Admission: No cover
