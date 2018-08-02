CMA AWARDS

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley returning as CMA Awards hosts for 11th year

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE --
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are once again returning to host country music's biggest night.

The Country Music Association announced Thursday that the duo will return to host the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. It will be the pair's eleventh year hosting.



Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 28, on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Catch the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCMA Awardscarrie underwoodtelevisionmusic newsaward showsABC
CMA AWARDS
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Tribute and triumph are the focus of the 51st annual CMA Awards
LIVE at the CMA Awards!
Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley talk with ABC 7 ahead of CMA Awards
More CMA Awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Chicago's Grant Park
Ailey Dance Camp provides positive outlet for West Side kids
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Lollapalooza 2018: Street closures, new rules, tight security
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lake Shore Drive reopens amid Chicago anti-violence march
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Chicago's Grant Park
Active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base part of training drill
Man attacked in front of School of the Art Institute
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car at casino
Ailey Dance Camp provides positive outlet for West Side kids
Mother orca pushes deceased calf through waters for days
Tearful reunion at O'Hare: Aeromexico plane crash survivors return home
Show More
Family seeks help in locating missing 17-year-old
Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement for 30 years
Kohler Waters Spa coming to Lincoln Park
Trio of armed robbers target pedestrians, restaurant in Lakeview, Lincoln Park
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More News