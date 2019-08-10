Arts & Entertainment

'Hunt' movie canceled: Universal Pictures shelves controversial thriller in wake of shootings

NEW YORK -- Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September release of its controversial social thriller "The Hunt" in the wake of recent mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump.

The movie is a gory, R-rated political thriller that depicts liberal "elites" hunting people in red states for sport. Trump criticized the planned movie on Twitter Friday, without mentioning its name, saying it was intended "to inflame and cause chaos."

Universal had already suspended the marketing campaign for the film, which stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank and is directed by Craig Zobel.

But the studio said in a statement Saturday that it had decided to cancel release altogether, saying "we understand that now is not the time" for the film.

It was due to hit theaters Sept. 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdonald trumpmoviesmoviemovie newsgun violencemass shootingshootingshooting rampageu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Investigation into Hulk Hogan's ride in CPD squad car
Man tries to abduct boy from vehicle in Naperville
2 critically injured in Logan Square apartment fire
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Gresham
4 wounded in Marquette Park drive-by
Show More
2 arrested after striking CPD vehicle with stolen Audi: police
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Indiana
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warm Saturday
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
Weekend Watch: BGA investigates O'Hare Airport
More TOP STORIES News