wheel of fortune

Vanna White hosting Wheel Fortune to step in for Pat Sajak

BURBANK, California -- Wheel of Fortune fans will see a first on Monday night: Vanna White is hosting a full show.

The episodes were filmed while regular host Pat Sajak recovered from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

White stepped in for 3 weeks' worth of shows.

In 1996, White played host for one segment when Sajak came down with laryngitis and couldn't finish the show as host.

He actually played White's role as a letter turner for that segment.

You can watch Vanna host Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7.
