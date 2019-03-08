VIDEO: ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 14th annual "Dancing with Chicago Celebrities" charity event will be held Friday night - and Eyewitness News reporter Meghan Kluth has been hard at work practicing for her debut!The charity competition raises money to fight breast cancer. The big show is at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency on East Wacker.Watch the video above to see ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years! Check out past "Dancing with Chicago celebrities" performances from Karen Jordan, Liz Nagy, Cheryl Scott, Dionne Miller, Ravi Baichwal, Michelle Gallardo, Val Warner, Jason Knowles, Evelyn Holmes, Roz Varon, Leah Hope and John Garcia.