Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch past 'Dancing with Chicago Celebrities' performances from Karen Jordan, Liz Nagy, Cheryl Scott, Dionne Miller, and more!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 14th annual "Dancing with Chicago Celebrities" charity event will be held Friday night - and Eyewitness News reporter Meghan Kluth has been hard at work practicing for her debut!

The charity competition raises money to fight breast cancer. The big show is at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency on East Wacker.

Watch the video above to see ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years! Check out past "Dancing with Chicago celebrities" performances from Karen Jordan, Liz Nagy, Cheryl Scott, Dionne Miller, Ravi Baichwal, Michelle Gallardo, Val Warner, Jason Knowles, Evelyn Holmes, Roz Varon, Leah Hope and John Garcia.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomichigan avenuecharityentertainmentdancingfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect remains hospitalized
'Fight For Air Climb' to be held at Presidential Towers
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Miles of debris recovered from scene of cargo jet crash
Show More
1 in 10 adults has a food allergy: study
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
Hungry Hound: Tasty Thai noodle dishes from Hom Mali
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
6 signs of spring in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News