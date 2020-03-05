Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15th annual "Dancing with Chicago Celebrities" charity event will be held next Friday night - and our colleague Mark Rivera has been hard at work practicing his "salsa funk combo."

The charity competition raises money to fight breast cancer, and over the years has donated $3 million. The 2020 competition kicks off on March 13 at 6:45 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency on East Wacker.

Watch the video above to see ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years! Check out past "Dancing with Chicago celebrities" performances from Karen Jordan, Liz Nagy, Cheryl Scott, Dionne Miller, Ravi Baichwal, Michelle Gallardo, Val Warner, Jason Knowles, Evelyn Holmes, Roz Varon, Leah Hope and John Garcia.

For more information, click here.
