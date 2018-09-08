CELEBRITY

VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight during NY Fashion Week party

EMBED </>More Videos

Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party.

NEW YORK --
Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party Friday.

Witness said Cardi B attacked Minaj while she was in the middle of a conversation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza. At one point, Cardi tried to throw a shoe at her.

Security stopped Cardi, and neither of the New York natives was seriously injured.

Photos show Cardi leaving the party with a bump on her head after she was apparently elbowed by a security guard.

Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York.


After the scuffle, Cardi B released an expletive-ridden tirade on Instagram, but it never mentioned Minaj's name directly.

"When you mentioned my child ... make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are (expletive) off!!" the post read.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi Bcelebritynew york fashion weeku.s. & worldentertainmentNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CELEBRITY
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
Elon Musk appears to smoke pot during Joe Rogan interview; Tesla stock falls
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Rhymefest honors family at Chicago Air and Water Show
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Riot Fest shuffles lineup one week before fest
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man swept from shore into Lake Michigan by wave
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Aurora man receives 68-year prison sentence for child sex crimes
Police: Fast food worker assaulted woman with hot grease
St. Charles police investigate man's death as possible hit-and-run
Sials Purnell College Expo to give information on HBCUs
Man fatally shot by police officer mourned from Texas to St. Lucia
Wildfire keeps key California highway closed through weekend
Show More
Trump wants Justice to help find 'resistance' writer
Chew On This: Flower Flat
New procedure removes bugling hand veins permanently
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More News