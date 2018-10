There were some scary moments during a Paula Abdul concert after the 56-year-old singer fell head-first off of the stage.Abdul fell during Saturday night's show during her "Straight Up" tour in Biloxi, Mississippi.It was immediately unclear if Abdul was injured.Witnesses said Abdul got up and continued on with the show.Abdul's next show is Tuesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The show is still on, according to the venue's website.