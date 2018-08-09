WINDY CITY LIVE

Vivian Green visits WCL, performing at City Winery Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Lennon, who stars in the upcoming LD Entertainment film "Dog Days," joins Windy City Live to talk about his role.

Singer-songwriter Vivian Green stops by Windy City Live.

Born in Philadelphia, Vivian Green was raised in a home where Motown classics were always blaring. Her parents were avid music lovers with talents of their own. Her mother sang and her father, an engineer, played the trumpet. She began singing at age five, started playing piano by eight, and by eleven began writing songs. She knew by age thirteen, that she wanted to sing professionally. She honed her craft at the piano every day after school, writing mature love songs far beyond her years.

At fifteen she began to record at multi-platinum group Boyz II Men's studio. This gave Green a taste of life as an artist and led to an opportunity to write with the band. At seventeen she received her first professional songwriting credit co-writing the song 'Dear God' on their platinum selling album Evolution. Green was also offered a recording contract from Ruffhouse Columbia, but her protective parents felt she wasn't ready.

She will be performing at City Winery Saturday, August 11th. For tickets: https://citywinery.com/chicago/vivian-green-10pm-8-11-18.html

Follow Vivian Online:

Website - http://viviangreenmusic.com/
Social Media - @iamviviangreen
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVElive musicmusic
WINDY CITY LIVE
Carla Hall visits soul food go-to Pearl's Place
Ice Box Derby champions talk about women in engineering
Travel deals await beyond Labor Day
Bud Billiken Parade grand marshal previews parade for WCL
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lil Wayne and more to read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
New ABC cooking show 'Family Food Fight' to hold Chicago auditions
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
3 solid deals on food and art events in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion ID'd
60,000 rubber ducks float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby
Texas authorities seek sex offender with ties to Chicago
'Take Me for Granite' contractor behind bars after I-Team investigation
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Show More
Melania Trump's parents are now US citizens
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
More News