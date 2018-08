"Waitress" is a new musical that tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who wants to bake herself a new life.The all-female team features the music of Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.Donterrio Johnson, who is part of the cast, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show."Waitress" is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago through July 22. Tickets start at $24.