'Waitress' musical runs in Chicago through July 22

"Waitress" runs through July 22, 2018 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. (WLS)

The "Waitress" musical is a delicious new musical making its Chicago debut at Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited engagement through July 22, 2018.

The show features original music and lyrics by Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, "Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker. She dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

The Cadillac Palace Theatre is located at 151 W. Randolph in Chicago.
