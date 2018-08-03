ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

WakandaCon brings world of 'Black Panther' to life

EMBED </>More Videos

WakandaCon opened in downtown Chicago Friday.

By
The hit movie "Black Panther" has inspired WakandaCon, a celebration of Black culture that opened Friday in Chicago.

WakandaCon is the creation of siblings Ali, David and Matt Barthwell and their friends, who fell in love with the Marvel character and wanted to bring its positive images to life.

"I just was really appreciative of 'Black Panther' the movie and what it did putting us on screen as superheroes," said Alexandria Griffin, who flew in from New Jersey for the convention.

The convention boosts three days of everything from panels on STEM and game design to a filmmaking workshop. A Jabari Stunt workshop led by Oak Park native and "Black Panther" actor Mark Willis is also planned.

But among with the fun and games is a message organizers hope will last well beyond the weekend.

"We're celebrating black people, we are looking toward our future, we are asking people how can we make Wakanda real," said Ali Barthwell.

WakandaCon runs through Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieBlack PantherdisneyChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Artists transform 'sick and dying' Chicago trees
Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell put new spin on iconic story in 'Christopher Robin'
Next on Windy City LIVE
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Round Lake mom dies in Fla. after family caught in rip currents
19-year-old man fatally shot in head in Albany Park
Chicago Lollapalooza was top 'indicator of intent' for Las Vegas shooter
Indiana 8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Cardinal Blase Cupich on Pope Francis' anti-death penalty statement
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
Some customers 'taken for granted' by countertop contractor refunded
Show More
Couple takes wedding to father in Des Plaines hospice care
'Peace in the Preserves' event promotes community, tolerance
Woman hopes terminal cancer diagnosis will prevent deportation
Judge defers venue change in Van Dyke murder trial
Man throws 8-year-old off 31-foot water slide, police say
More News