WakandaCon opens in River North

The hit movie "Black Panther" has inspired WakandaCon, a celebration of Black culture that opened Friday in Chicago.WakandaCon is the creation of siblings Ali, David and Matt Barthwell and their friends, who fell in love with the Marvel character and wanted to bring its positive images to life."I just was really appreciative of 'Black Panther' the movie and what it did putting us on screen as superheroes," said Alexandria Griffin, who flew in from New Jersey for the convention.The convention boosts three days of everything from panels on STEM and game design to a filmmaking workshop. A Jabari Stunt workshop led by Oak Park native and "Black Panther" actor Mark Willis is also planned.But among with the fun and games is a message organizers hope will last well beyond the weekend."We're celebrating black people, we are looking toward our future, we are asking people how can we make Wakanda real," said Ali Barthwell.WakandaCon runs through Sunday.