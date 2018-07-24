Wakandacon to bring 'Black Panther' fans to Chicago Aug. 3-5

CHICAGO (WLS) --Wakandacon, which will celebrate the blockbuster movie "Black Panther," will be held Aug. 3-5 in Chicago.
The event will be held at the Hilton Chicago Hotel, 720 S. Michigan Ave.
The three-day convention will give fans of all ages an chance to visit Wakanda, the mythical kingdom in the movie.
Organizers hope to take walk-in registrants if they have capacity. It will be the same weekend as Lollapalooza, which could draw some of those concertgoers.
The Children's Museum of Art and Social Justice will move an art installation to Wakandacon with children's drawings on NASA images. The self-funded Wakandacon will have more art projects, workshops and discussions inspired by participant suggestions.
For tickets and more information, visit: https://wakandacon2018.com