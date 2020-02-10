Arts & Entertainment

ABC shows get into the Oscars spirit

NEW YORK -- As we celebrated creativity in filmmaking, ABC-TV also premiered fun new movie-inspired commercials during the Oscars for the "American Idol" premiere next Sunday night, "The Bachelor" on Monday nights and "The Conners" LIVE show coming up on Tuesday.

The Conners LIVE
In anticipation of the upcoming live episode of "The Conners," ABC debuted a live promo featuring the fan-favorite cast. "The Conners" live episode, set to air this Tuesday, Feb. 11, will integrate response and reaction to the New Hampshire primary results as they unfolded in real-time, using ABC News coverage as their guide. Watch "The Conners LIVE" on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. Watch the spot in the player above.

The Bachelor

Currently, in its 24th season, ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor" celebrated the iconic film "Ghost" with a custom promo spot shown during the 92nd Oscars telecast. In the spot, airline pilot and current bachelor, Peter Weber, trades his wings for the movie's iconic pottery wheel and even secures some advice from Whoopi Goldberg.
"The Bachelor" airs Mondays (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST).



American Idol

In celebration of Hollywood's biggest night and in anticipation of the premiere of "American Idol," America's OG singing competition series paid tribute to the film "Almost Famous" in a special promo spot. The spot features "American Idol" host, Ryan Seacrest, along with several of this season's "Idol" hopefuls. "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awards
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
'Parasite' wins Oscar for best original screenplay
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
'Armed' man fatally shot by police in Lake View on North Side: CPD
Man, 3 teens charged in death of Park Manor store owner shot during robbery
Show More
Boy critically injured in hit-and-run; police search for suspect
4 injured after dog attack in Plainfield
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured in Humboldt Park shooting: police
Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
Unique Illinois privacy law leads to $550M Facebook deal
More TOP STORIES News