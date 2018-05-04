ARCHITECTURE

Watch: Architecture tour cruises along Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

Ride along with the Chicago Architecture Foundation aboard Chicago's First Lady Cruises to see the city's famed skyline. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
With warm weather and sunny skies returning to the Windy City, people will flock to the Chicago River for the city's iconic architecture boat tours.

"This is such a very special city for architecture. One of the reasons I enjoy it so much is that it's constantly changing," said Sydney Schuler, who's been a volunteer guide for the Chicago Architecture Foundation's tours aboard Chicago's First Lady Cruises since the early 1990s. The two organizations celebrate a 25-year partnership this year.

Schuler guided visitors on a 90-minute journey along the city's river, describing its constantly evolving blend of architectural styles while mixing in historic tidbits.

Susan Gill, a tourist from the United Kingdom, admired "the shapes of the buildings, the textures of the buildings...and some buildings are reflecting in other buildings so you're seeing more than one building at the same time."

Joe Andreu, at the helm this morning, has been a boat captain since 1990; his dad was a captain before him.

"There's always something new to look at... Even though it's the same route, no day's the same."
