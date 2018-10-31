HALLOWEEN

WATCH: Beetlejuice costume star trick-or-treating

Anthony Alfano hit the streets of Melrose Park Wednesday for his special night of trick-or-treating.

Jesse Kirsch
MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Anthony Alfano hit the streets of Melrose Park Wednesday for his special night of trick-or-treating, flanked by neighborhood kids, including friend Elianna De Santis who was even part of Anthony's special Beetlejuice costume.

"Amazing," the 8-year-old said of being a part of the tradition.

While 9-year-old Anthony always has a local s quad to help him celebrate, this year things were different.

"Mind blowing. It's been super overwhelming... very heartwarming," said Anthony's mom Deanna Alfano, with dad Tony Alfano adding, "Still hasn't sunk in."

The couple is shocked because their son's story has reached more than 30 million people worldwide.

With Anthony's newfound celebrity status, his dad asked a few friends to wear security guard t-shirts and escort them as a joke.

Viewers across the globe have been touched by Anthony's constant Halloween smiles, despite his struggle with cerebral palsy.

"All the attention's on him. It's a wonderful thing every year," said family friend Rosanna De Santis.

Among those inspired was a Chicago second grade class, which sent handmade cards to little Anthony.

"For them to write... individual cards and personalize them... it was amazing," said Tony Alfano.

Tony and Deanna Alfano said other families dealing with disabilities have reached out too, as have strangers offering help with next year's costume. Plus, when M&Ms makers saw our first story and found out those were Anthony's favorite, they sent him a special batch with his picture and name on them!

In all, this fall's been a pretty sweet treat for Halloween's star.
