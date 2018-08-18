WATCH LIVE: 2018 Chicago Air & Water Show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3991200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Ned Marsh talks about taking part in the Chicago Air & Water Show.

Thousands of people will have their eyes on the skies Saturday for the 60th annual Chicago Air and Water Show.The Air and Water Show is the largest free show of its kind, bringing an estimated one million people to the lakefront.Get ready to see the Air Force Thunderbirds, The Army Golden Nights, and The Navy Leap Frogs, and more.Rhymefest will open the show Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Army Golden Knights.Fallen members of the police and fire departments will be honored with a special flag and baton presentation by the Golden Knights both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.The show will feature military and civilian aerobatics, simulated water rescues, and parachute teams."There are so many wonderful acts that come out this year, Sean Tucker, which is one of my favorites, this is his last year as a solo pilot, so I encourage everyone to come down and see his act," said Mary May with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.It's all about finding that perfect location along the lake, and there are plenty of spots to choose from but get here early.And don't forget public transportation will be adding extra service to help accommodate people heading to the lakefront.Mostly sunny skies are expected along the lakefront and some morning clouds and fog should break up.If you want to be part of the action, there are plenty of opportunities for you to check out the show.At Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr, a viewing party will be getting underway at 11 a.m.ABC7Chicago.com will be streaming the Air and Water Show live starting at 10 a.m.