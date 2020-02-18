WATCH LIVE: Chicago film officials announce record year for local productions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago and Illinois Film Offices are celebrating a record year for television, film and media production activity in Chicago and around the state.In total, the Chicago Film Office permitted 522 projects in 2019.The office now ranks first in the Midwest, third in the country for commercial advertising production and in the top six nationally for overall production, officials said.According to officials, those productions estimated an economic impact of nearly $560 million in local job creation and expenditures.The record year of filming brought in 15,000 new non-extra job hires, generating over $350 million in wages, officials said.Eleven full season series and portions of several others were filmed in Chicago throughout 2019.