Marvel drops new 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Captain Marvel' spots during Super Bowl: WATCH

Watch the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," which Marvel released on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

The Super Bowl wasn't just a big night for football fans, it was also a touchdown for Marvel fans.

During the Sunday night broadcast, the studio released new television spots promoting two hotly anticipated upcoming releases: "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."


Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.


Meanwhile, "Endgame" is the closely guarded conclusion to the "Infinity War" saga.

In the first trailer, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. "Infinity War" ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel's superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales.

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
