SUMMER FUN

WATCH: Pedal along the Chicago River

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago Cycleboats offers a new way to see the Chicago River and its architecture. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cycleboats offers a new way to see the Chicago River and its architecture: with visitors pedaling together to power their ride. Passengers sit on bicycle seats and continuously "bike," in turn driving a large paddle wheel that pushes the boat along.

Chicago Cycleboats opens Thursday and will offer daily tours throughout the summer, with special added tours during evening fireworks displays. Company president Ron Silvia said the cruises run 90 minutes, starting along the Riverwalk between LaSalle and Wells streets, going out to the locks and then down part of the river's south branch.

"It's fun and active and social," he added.

The boat can be rented out for private event, holding up to 16 people or guests can sign up for public tours (14 can be on board then); both adult crowds and families are welcome. 10 people can pedal at a time while the others enjoy the view.

The boat is BYOB, with coolers built in for those hot summer days. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks on board too and can make use of Bluetooth speakers.

Adult tickets start at $45.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchicago riverchicago riverwalksummersummer funChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUMMER FUN
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
The Happy Place pop-up exhibit now open
Hot Air Balloons float over Lisle
BEHIND THE SCENES: Go inside the Crown Fountain
"Happy Place" pop-up exhibit opening near Goose Island
More summer fun
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News