Oscar nominations 2019 live stream: Tracee Ellis Ross, Kumail Nanjiani announce Academy Awards nominees

Oscars fans, the day has come. Tuesday morning, we finally get to know who will be nominated at this year's ceremony.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani are announcing the nominees beginning at 8:20 a.m. ET | 5:20 a.m. PT.

Watch the announcement live in the player above and check back for updates below as all 24 categories are announced.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

