movie news

Disney releases first teaser trailer for new 'West Side Story' film

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the new trailer for 'West Side Story'

LOS ANGELES -- The first look at Steven Spielberg's take on "West Side Story" has arrived.

20th Century Studios released the first teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated film, which tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City, Sunday night during the Oscars on ABC. Watch it in the video player above.

The cast includes Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works.

VIDEO: Rita Moreno talks 'West Side Story' on Oscars red carpet
EMBED More News Videos

In an interview with On the Red Carpet, Rita Moreno said she has already watched the new "West Side Story" and called it thrilling,



Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, is also an executive producer on Spielberg's version.

The film was originally slated for a December 2020 release but was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"West Side Story" hits theaters in the United States on Dec. 20, 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesoscarsacademy awardsdisneymovie newstrailersotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
OSCARS LIVE BLOG: Chloe Zhao 2nd woman ever to win Best Director
'Minari' up for 6 Oscars
Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' picks up 1st Academy Award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder drove car for 2 shooters: prosecutors
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Skip your 2nd COVID vaccine dose? Health officials say it's not too late
This beefless Italian beef brings all the flavors of the Chicago classic sandwich
Surviving good Samaritan recalls deadly stabbing at Berwyn store; man charged
16 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago ties to look out for during Oscars 2021
Show More
Man charged for attacking Chicago police detective who was investigating murder
Residents gather to support Markham mayor despite controversy
1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky Monday
Cook County vaccine sites expand walk-ins as IL reports 2,035 new COVID cases
Best picture winners list: Every movie to win top Oscar
More TOP STORIES News