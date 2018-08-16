WCL touches base with former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster

Ryan Dempster, former Chicago Cubs pitcher, visited Windy City Live to chat about his upcoming event, "OFF THE MOUND with RYAN DEMPSTER."
Event details:
Saturday, August 25 at 7 p.m.
The Vic Theatre
All proceeds to benefit CPS SCORE, an after school sports program for Chicago Public Schools. Cost of your ticket is tax deductible as a donation to the 501C3 Chicago Children's Fund.
Click HERE to purchase tickets and HERE to view the event's Twitter.
