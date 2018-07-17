ART

West Loop pop-up museum fuses art and science

The temporary installation opens next month and features a Yayoi Kusama "Infinity Mirror Room." (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Calling all art fans: the never-before-seen "wndr museum" opens in Chicago's West Loop next month, fusing art and science in a temporary exhibit.

"The first half of the museum explores elements of wndr that are much smaller than us in scale, from sub-atomic particles to the inner workings of the cell," said a museum fact sheet, adding, "the second half of the museum explores elements of wndr that are much larger than us in scale, from the phenomenon of gravity and finally ending with the concept of infinity."

For that finale, visitors enter a Yayoi Kusama signature "Infinity Mirror Room," titled "Let's Survive Forever." Once inside, visitors see their reflections 360 degrees around the room in mirrored panels and reflective spheres either dangling from the ceiling or sitting on the floor. As a result, you'll see yourself many times over in what appears to be a never-ending field of vision.

The museum also includes edible experiences from a rotating menu, the fact sheet said.

Tickets are now on sale for the exhibit, which opens August 17. According to the release, this is a temporary museum but the duration of its run hasn't been decided. The wndr museum will be at 1130 West Monroe Street.
