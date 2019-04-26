What movie should you go see today?

Read on for the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Us
Husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Us" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on March 22. BuzzFeed News' Alison Willmore said, "'Us' revolves around an allegory that's more elastic and resistant to parsing than megahit 'Get Out'," while Ben Sachs of the Chicago Reader noted, "It achieves an insidious, lingering effect that's rarer in the horror genre."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, May 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Penguins
The story of Steve, an Adelie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo the emperor penguin they become friends. But nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Penguins" has been getting attention since its release on April 17.
"It took 16 cinematographers three years to capture the stunning images in this doc about an Adelie penguin (anthropomorphically voiced by Ed Helms) coming of age during a freezing Antarctic spring. Go for the film's thrilling sense of wonder," according to Peter Travers of Rolling Stone.
You can catch it at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East), Regal City North IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) and AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Wednesday, May 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Shazam!
A boy is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Shazam!" has proven a solid option since its release on April 5.
"For a long, glorious stretch, 'Shazam!' plays like the anti-Nolan antidote it is," noted Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out, while Salon's Matthew Rozsa said, "'Shazam!' is the funniest, sweetest and most innocent movie in the DC Extended Universe -- a sign that it is at last ready to compete with Marvel."
It's screening at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, May 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Captain Marvel
The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
With a Tomatometer Score of 78 percent and an Audience Score of 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Captain Marvel" is well worth a watch. The Toronto Sun's Mark Daniell said, "Does it work? The short answer is: yes. There's enough to keep both die-hard Marvel fans and newcomers engaged," while Anthony Lane of the New Yorker stated, "Superhero cinema has lectured us, ad infinitum, on the responsibility that is conferred by extraordinary gifts. Praise be to Brie Larson, for reminding us that they can be bringers of fun."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) and Regal City North IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Wednesday, May 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
