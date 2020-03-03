Arts & Entertainment

'What the Constitution Means to Me,' starring 'Orange is the New Black's' Maria Dizzia, opens in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "What the Constitution Means to Me" opens Tuesday in Chicago.

The leading cast member is a face familiar to "Emergence" viewers, as well as "Orange is the New Black" fans; Maria Dizzia spoke with ABC 7 Chicago about the show Tuesday.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's play breathes new life into the Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States.

In this new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship among four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

It's here for a limited six-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse Theater at Water Tower Place.

The show is 100 minutes long with no intermission, and it's recommended for ages 12 and older.

Visit BroadwayInChicago.com for more information.
