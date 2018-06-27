What to do in Chicago this week, for $20 or less

Chicago Night Live: A Poetic Art Experience

Community yoga at Horner Park Farmers Market

New Belgium Brewing's Tour de Fat

'Redneck Muslim': film screening and discussion

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Chicago this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.---Tonight: Lose yourself in an evening of poetic entertainment and healing at Chicago Night Live. The program will feature vocalist Meagan McNeal, alumna of NBC's "The Voice;" local flamethrower PHENOM; spoken word artists Raych Jackson and Ayinde Cartman; and special guest comedian T. Murph.Wednesday, June 27, 7:59-11 p.m.Kick your weekend off with a free yoga session in the park. The class, hosted by McFetridge Yoga & Fitness Studio every Saturday morning until October, runs for one hour in the grassy field outside the Horner Park Farmers Market. Bring your own mat and expect a Vinyasa flow suitable for all levels and abilities.Saturday, June 30, 10-11 a.m.New Belgium Brewing's annual summer carnival, Tour de Fat, returns to Chicago this Saturday afternoon. The beer festival and fundraiser for the nonprofit West Town Bikes will feature a costumed community bike ride, live music and, of course, beer.Saturday, June 30, 12-5 p.m.Catch a screening and discussion with the star of the documentary "Redneck Muslim" at Taleef Chicago this Saturday evening.The film explores the life and work of Shane Atkinson, the first Muslim chaplain in-training at North Carolina's largest trauma center and founder of the "Society of Islamic Rednecks." Atkinson -- who converted to Islam in 1999 -- will be in the house to discuss the film and the intersection of American Muslim and Southern "redneck" cultures with the community.Saturday, June 30, 6-8:30 p.m.