Wheaton native, Sam Sohmer living his dream on 'American Idol'

Wheaton native Sam "Smothias" Sohmer is living his dream. He auditioned for "American Idol" and is on his way! He made it past the first round before the judges, and stopped by WCL to talk about growing up here and his dream of becoming a superstar through "American Idol."
Check out "American Idol" Sundays and Mondays on ABC.
To find out more about American Idol visit their website.
Find Same on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
