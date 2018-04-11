ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wheel of Misfortune: Man loses $7K after mispronouncing 'flamenco'

EMBED </>More Videos

One Apex man wasn't so fortunate during his appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" Monday night. (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. --
One man is being dubbed one of the worst Wheel of Fortune fails after a simple mispronunciation on the show Monday night.

Jonny Knowles' luck on Wheel wasn't so fortunate - in fact, he lost a $7,100 payday because of a slip of the tongue.

While trying to solve the puzzle "Flamenco Dance Lessons," he mispronounced the word "flamenco" and read it as "flamingo" instead.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After the unfortunate event, host Pat Sajak was forced to buzz Jonny with a wrong answer, thus passing the chance to solve onto the next contestant, Ashley, who correctly pronounced the answer and won the round.

The slip-up cost him $7,100 and a trip to Spain - ouch!

However, his luck wasn't all bad, we walked away with $19,050 and a great story to tell.

Do you want to try your puzzle-solving skills Wheel of Fortune?

Well, you're in luck because the Wheelmobile is coming to the Triangle!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentwheel of fortunefeel goodbuzzworthytrendingNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News